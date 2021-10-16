Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 56.7% in September

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

IPOD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 514,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.