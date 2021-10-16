Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 1,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.