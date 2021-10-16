Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SNMSF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 1,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

