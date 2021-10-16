SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.84

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.84 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 259.80 ($3.39). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 261.30 ($3.41), with a volume of 1,199,196 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.28.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

