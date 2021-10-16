STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce sales of $57.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $58.00 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $47.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $225.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.89. 382,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,914. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.