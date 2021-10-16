Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAF. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

