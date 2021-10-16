Stakinglab (LABX) Hits Market Capitalization of $249.12

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $249.12 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00026332 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

