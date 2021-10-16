State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 68.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 417,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 169,433 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:ETACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

