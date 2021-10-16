State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $484,000 Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Umpqua by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

