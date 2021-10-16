State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $600,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,773 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $83,577,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $854.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $858.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.01. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.75 and a 12-month high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

