State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $641,000 Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Evelo Biosciences worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.