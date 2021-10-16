State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kemper were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

KMPR stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.