State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 482 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $107.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $109.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

