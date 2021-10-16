StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of STEP opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $342,520.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,056 in the last three months. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.