Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,534 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,780,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,364,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 948,614 shares of company stock worth $60,261,093 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.