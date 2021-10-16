Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 554,465 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 554,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.89 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.