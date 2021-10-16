Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ON stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

