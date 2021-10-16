Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

