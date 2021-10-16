Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ICU Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,702 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,453% compared to the average daily volume of 174 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $230.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.53. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $37,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $13,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

