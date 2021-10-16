StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SVI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CVE SVI opened at C$5.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.02. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.26.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

