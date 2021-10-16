Storj 24-Hour Volume Tops $63.13 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $458.81 million and approximately $63.13 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00204761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00092723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

