Stride (NYSE:LRN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

LRN opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.