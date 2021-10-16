Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 90.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of 93.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.17 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

