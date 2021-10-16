Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.84

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.84 and traded as low as $24.77. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 539 shares traded.

SNPTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

