Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $6.32. Sunworks shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1,049,482 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 6,038.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 443,374 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sunworks by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 379,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.