Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0596 on Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $898,226.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068832 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00045695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,203 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

