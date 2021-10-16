Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €114.30 ($134.47) on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €119.27 and a 200-day moving average of €115.01.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.