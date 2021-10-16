Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 175,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,179. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.