Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,078 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.26 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

