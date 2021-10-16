Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TAOP stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taoping in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Taoping in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

