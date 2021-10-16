Tata Motors Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tata Motors in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 136.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

