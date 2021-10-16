Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWODF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TWODF stock remained flat at $$2.02 during trading on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

