TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TDH during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TDH by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH during the first quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TDH during the second quarter worth $83,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDH stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

