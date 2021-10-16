TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeamViewer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

