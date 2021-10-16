Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

NYSE TECK opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

