Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

