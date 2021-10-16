Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.77 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion and approximately $68.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00076533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,722.10 or 1.00171363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.91 or 0.06283434 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,465 coins and its circulating supply is 68,761,070,054 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

