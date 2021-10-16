Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Graham by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

GHM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,604. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.