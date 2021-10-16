Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 32.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SAIIU remained flat at $$10.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

