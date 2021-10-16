Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Thales stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on THLLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

