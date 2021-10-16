The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

The AES has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. The AES has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The AES to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.41 on Friday. The AES has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

