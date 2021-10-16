The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading 0.9% Higher

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 62,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 236,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.10. The company has a market capitalization of £124.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

