The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S’s (DDRLF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DDRLF. SEB Equities raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equity Research raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

