The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AD. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

