The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.