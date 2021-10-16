The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,763. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

