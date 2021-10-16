The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of The InterGroup stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

In related news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $72,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

