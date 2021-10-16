The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 34.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

