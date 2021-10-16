The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 27,812 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHRT stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

