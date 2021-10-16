The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

