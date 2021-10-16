The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $189.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

